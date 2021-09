KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Truman Avenue.

Ocalla Snyder, 37, of Sugar Creek, Missouri was walking on the street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning when she was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle drove away and Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.