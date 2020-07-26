Woman dead in Lake of the Ozarks boat collision, driver faces drinking charges

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — One woman died and four other people were injured when the boat they were in collided with another boat on the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Dawn Steinkuehler, 42, of High Ridge, died in the collision just after midnight Saturday on the main channel of the lake.
Two other people in her boat were seriously injured, including a 13-year-old. Two others suffered minor injuries.
John D. Bennett, 52, of New Haven, was arrested just an hour after the crash. He has pending charges of boating while intoxicated with serious physical injury, BWI with death to another, BWI with physical injury, and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel.
He was not hurt.
