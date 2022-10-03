KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a late Sunday night shooting on Monroe Avenue.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe on reports of a shooting at about 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency services pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to process and investigate the scene and urge anyone who has information about the fatal shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.