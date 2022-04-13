KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the area on reports of a shooting and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries.

The department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the incident and asks anyone with any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.