KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a woman inside a home early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Cypress Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

They found the woman suffering gunshot wounds inside the home and immediately began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police began canvassing for witnesses and processing evidence as they continue to investigate.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

