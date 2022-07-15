LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 20-year-old woman is dead after being shot in Leavenworth, Kansas, early Friday morning.

According to Leavenworth police, officers responded to a shooting call at 12:23 a.m. in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive near an apartment complex.

The woman was found on scene suffering gunshots wounds and taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The police departments SWAT team searched an apartment to locate a suspect, but the apartment was empty.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an active investigation and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.