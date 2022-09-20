KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a three-car hit-and-run crash Monday night on St. John Avenue near Oakley Avenue.

At about 9:40 p.m., a black Mazda 3 was speeding westbound on St. John Avenue and hit a parked tan Lexus and a parked green Ford F-150, both with passengers inside.

The driver of the Mazda ran from the scene and the passenger in the Mazda was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger in the Lexus was not injured, but the passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not offer any additional information on the driver who ran from the scene.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.