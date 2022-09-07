EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Excelsior Springs Police Department were called to the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue on reports of a shooting at a home in the area.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and the woman was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m.

The department does not believe this was a random crime and have the identity of someone they believe might have something to do with the homicide.

The police department said they do not believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-630-2000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

