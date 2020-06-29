Juvenile dies after arriving at KCK hospital with gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a young woman died early Monday morning after arriving at a Kansas City, Kansas hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said officers responded to an area hospital just before 2 a.m. after a female juvenile arrived with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

KCKPD are still investigating where the shooting took place and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.