Woman dies after ATV strikes utility pole in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they struck a utility pole while on an ATV on July 4.

Responders were called to 51st and San Rafael Drive at 3:26 p.m. on report of a collision. Investigators found out that the two people were traveling northbound on San Rafael when the vehicle left the roadway on a slight curve, striking the pole.

The woman, who police said was driving the vehicle, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The 36-year-old man remains in critical condition Saturday evening.

Neither have yet been identified. It’s unclear why the vehicle left the roadway at this time.

This is the 50th motor vehicle death of 2020, police said, and the first on the 4th of July. Last year by this time, there were only 36 vehicle deaths.