KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One woman has died in Kansas City, Kansas, after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

Investigations revealed that a vehicle left the roadway, hitting a fixed object near the 1000 block of Goddard Viaduct.

The driver of the vehicle was an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene. Other details about the crash are currently unclear.

Investigations are currently ongoing. FOX4 will provide you with more details as more information comes along.