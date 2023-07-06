BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup they chased on Wednesday morning crashed and killed the woman driving it. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the woman allegedly shot a man about 15 to 20 minutes before the crash.

The shooting was around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near Kansas Highway 254 and Shumway Road, west of El Dorado. Butler County dispatchers say the victim, a 44-year-old man from Blue Springs, Missouri, called 911 and said he had been shot.

The man told investigators the name of the person who allegedly shot him. Authorities say it was a Wichita woman in her 60s who was driving a 2008 Ford F-150. While deputies began looking for her, the shooting victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Kansas Highway Patrol about the shooter.

“At approximately 10:39 hours this morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch was notified by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout or attempt to locate a 2008 white Ford F-150 pickup,” Trooper Chad Crittenden, KHP, said. “The driver of that vehicle was a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Butler County, and that vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on 254.”

At 10:45 a.m., troopers spotted a pickup matching the description at 53rd Street North and Greenwich and tried to pull it over. Crittenden said the driver refused to stop.

The KHP says that after about a minute, the troopers became concerned that the pickup was getting into a more populated area and decided to use a tactical maneuver to spin the truck to get it to stop.

First responders go to the scene of a crash in the 5000 block of N. Webb Road on July 5, 2023. (KSN Photo)

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office vehicle blocks access to a shooting scene near K-254 and Shumway Road on July 5, 2023. (KSN Photo)

After the maneuver, the pickup crashed into a sign in the 5000 block of N. Webb. The woman driver was the only person in the vehicle. She was critically injured and died at the scene.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was the shooting suspect.

The KHP is handling the investigation of the crash. Crittenden said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.