Woman dies after New Year’s Eve cutting, first KC homicide of 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after she was cut on New Year’s Eve, prompting a homicide investigation.

The killing will be categorized as the first homicide of 2021 since she died on Jan. 1, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., police were sent to the area of Truman Road and I-435 on a cutting call. When they arrived, they found the woman with injuries.

Responders transported the woman to the hospital, where she was listed as critical condition, according to the statement. Police were informed this morning that she had died.

Detectives processed the crime scene last night, but there is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information or anyone who may have seen anything related to the crime to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043, or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

