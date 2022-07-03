KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 10300 block of Spring Valley Road on a shooting call. The caller told police that they heard gunshots just after midnight and looked outside and saw the woman had been shot.

Upon arrival, police located a vehicle where they found an adult woman who had been shot and was unresponsive.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.