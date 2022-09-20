KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the city’s 118th homicide after a woman died from her injuries following a shooting Tuesday night.

Just before 6:15 p.m. police officers responded to a sound of shots fired near E. 35th Street and Cypress Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they were directed to the front of a residence where a woman who had been shot was located. The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives and crime scene personnel processed the scene for evidence and witnesses in regard to an aggravated assault.

Detectives are asking anyone with information who may have saw something to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.