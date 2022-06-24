KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman seriously injured after being struck by two vehicles in Kansas City, Missouri early Thursday morning has died from her injuries.

The incident was first reported around 2:20 a.m. Thursday near Independence Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

Kansa City police say the victim was standing in the roadway when the driver of a black Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on Independence Ave. and did not see the victim until it was too late, striking and knocking her into the east bound lane.

Police said the driver of an unknown vehicle that was traveling east also struck the victim and did not stop, last seen east on Independence Ave.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where police were notified Friday she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.