Woman dies from injuries after shooting in Kansas City’s east side

The police scene at 45th and Prospect where police found a woman shot. The shooting, police later learned, occurred at 37th and Olive streets.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has died Tuesday several hours after a shooting in east Kansas City, police say.

At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 37th and Olive streets for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Police believe the shooting occurred at 37th and Olive, and another person transported the woman to the area of 45th Street and Prospect Avenue where police found her.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time. This is the sixth homicide in Kansas City of 2021.

KCPD detectives have been working at the scene of the shooting, interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.