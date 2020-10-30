Woman dies in early morning crash near the Plaza in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a crash at Ward Parkway and Brush Creek Parkway near the Plaza early this morning, October 30.

Police dispatch said the call came in at 4:35 a.m. Sgt. Bill Mahoney, with the accident investigative unit, told FOX4 that people there at the time saw the whole thing.

“We had witnesses tell us that a Pontiac passenger car was coming southbound on Ward Parkway at a high rate of speed,” Sgt. Mahoney said.

He described how road curves to the left, and the car did not make the turn. It then left the roadway and struck a tree.

The woman driving the vehicle was in her 30s.

“It never becomes routine because you’re part of the worst day of someone’s life,” Mahoney said. “It’s something you never forget, but it’s got to be done.”

