KANWAKA, Kan. — A 48-year-old woman from Wakarusa died in a head-on crash Monday night on a Kanwaka road in Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff’s officers say that around 9:28 p.m., Zipporah Koimburi was driving a Toyota Prius on North 1700 Road. When she came up to a curve where the street turns into East 50 Road, she failed to turn her steering wheel enough, driving into the opposite lane and crashing into a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old woman from Olathe.

Koimburi was rushed to a Topeka hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to officials. The Olathe woman reported minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.