KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death after she passed away at a hospital hours after she was shot on Tuesday night.

KCPD says officers went to a neighborhood at 25th and Myrtle, slightly east of Interstate 70 in east Kansas City, on a shooting call just after 9 p.m. Witnesses told them a family member drove the victim from the scene, and that family member called 911 for help while on the way to the hospital.

Investigators learned of the woman’s death while working at the original crime scene and are looking for a suspect. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

If you know something that will help lead to an arrest, you can reach detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.