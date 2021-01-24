Woman dies in Platte County crash

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a single-vehicle crash where a woman died late on Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Catherine Scarlett of Camden Point died in the crash on 273 Highway near the 92 Highway spur.

A news release says she was driving a 2000 Ford Focus northbound when she left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and went airborne. She died at the scene.

Investigators say she was the only person in the car, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is looking into what led up to the crash.