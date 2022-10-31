RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating after one person was hit by a vehicle and left for dead.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, police officers were called to the area of 87th and Ash in Raytown in regard to a woman in the roadway possibly hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Nobody is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.