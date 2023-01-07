INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — According to the Independence Police Department, a woman is dead after a shooting that occurred at Stoney Creek Park Hotel in Independence.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. and found a woman in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said a group of people who were staying at the hotel saw another group outside possibly breaking into the vehicles. The guests came out to the parking lot and confronted the group about being around the vehicle, which the victim was part of and a fight ensued.

The woman was shot during the altercation, investigators said.

Other people who were involved fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators said a person of interest is in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.