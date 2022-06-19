KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of South 8th Street on reports of a shooting just after 2 p.m.

On scene, they found a woman in her late teens in side the residence with injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died hours later.

KCKPD says one person is in custody in relation to the homicide.

Police urge anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

