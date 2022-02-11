KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Trafficway Friday morning, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Police report that at about 1:44 a.m., a northbound Ford SUV crash into an eastbound Buick sedan at 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway.

A 26-year-old woman passenger the Buick sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan and the driver of the SUV, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

