Woman facing charges in connection to June hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Kansas City woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run early this year that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Shabazz L. Frencher Tuesday with DWI, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked.

According to court documents, Frencher admitted on June 21, 2020, she consumed a bottle of liquor and six shots in Westport before driving with a passenger and began to drag race with another driver on Main Street.

Shabazz L. Frencher

Frencher’s vehicle exceeded 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and struck Kathawalla while crossing near 43rd and Main Street. Documents say Frencher was doing 67 mph at the time of impact.

Police later located the vehicle a few blocks away from the crash scene. A paper temporary tag appeared to have been torn from the back plate..

Frencher was recently taken into custody.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.