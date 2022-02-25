SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Johnson County, Kansas woman is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of a child inside a burning Shawnee home earlier this month.

Police arrested Karlie Phelps Friday afternoon.

The case involves the death of an infant who died inside a home on West 69th Terrace in Shawnee on Feb. 13.

The child’s father, 28-year-old Nicholas Ecker, has already appeared in court on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

She is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Phelps is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m.

