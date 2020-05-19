Woman fighting for her life after someone shot her near 34th and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is fighting for her life after someone shot her near 34th and Agnes early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 a.m. after someone called 911 to report that they heard a woman screaming for help.

Responding officers found the woman inside of a white pickup truck along Chestnut.

First responders took her to the hospital where she is now fighting for her life.

Investigators did say they found shell casings in the street and on the porch of a home near 34th and Agnes.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

