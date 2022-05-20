KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was found dead after shots were heard next to the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division station late Thursday night.

According to police, officers at the station heard the sound of gunshots outside in front of the building at about 10:45 p.m.

When police responded outside, they found a woman who appeared to be shot inside a vehicle that crashed into the neighboring apartment parking lot at 1224 Linwood Boulevard.

Also inside the car, they found a child that was not injured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was detained nearby by police for questioning.

Police ask anyone who was in the area at the time to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or leave anonymous tips at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

