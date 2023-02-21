KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death investigation of a woman found at a vacant Kansas City car wash is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the vacant structure near E. 83rd Street and Hickman Mills Drive just after 11:30 a.m. Monday on a medical call.

When officers arrived they found a woman unresponsive near the vacant car wash. She was declared dead at the scene with the cause of death unknown.

The victim was taken to the medical examiner’s office for examination. On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s ruled the death a homicide.

Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Leigh Dalton.

No arrest have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.