Woman found dead in KCK home, police investigating shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman was found dead yesterday, October 28, and police are investigating the incident as a crime, according to a statement from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Short Avenue, a residential block just off of N. 18th Street, on a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 30s inside the residence. She was already dead.

Police are investigating the case with their Criminal Investigations Division. They did not elaborate with any information on the nature of the shooting or any potential suspect information.

KCKPD asks anyone with information on this shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS(8477).

