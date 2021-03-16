Woman found dead in rural Kansas apartment, police expect foul play

BURLINGAME, Kan. – A woman was found dead in her apartment during a wellness check on Monday, and police are investigating the case as a homicide, according to a statement from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Burlingame police first responded to the apartment on Sunday, March 14, when a concerned resident requested a wellness check on her friend, since she couldn’t be reached. Officers arrived, but they did not receive a response.

Officers returned the next morning, March 15, and had the property owner unlock the door. Inside, they found the woman dead.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Cristina Pratt.

Investigators believe she was a victim of foul play, although KBI did not specify why.

No suspect has been publically identified at this time.

KBI asks anyone with information about this death to call them at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 828-3121. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Burlingame is a small town located about 30 miles south of Topeka in Osage County. The population as of the 2010 Census was a little less than 1,000 people.

