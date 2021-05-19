Woman found shot, killed near 37th and Gillham in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was found shot this morning died at the scene, and another person has been taken in for questioning.

Police were called to the area of 37th Street and Gillham Road at 2 a.m. on May 19. The caller said they heard people arguing and then the sound of gunshots, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A “subject of interest” was taken into custody at the scene, according to KCPD. Detectives continue to investigate.

This is the 57th homicide so far this year in Kansas City. Last year, there were 64 by this date.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit 816-234–5043 or the tips hotline directly at 816-474-TIPS(8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

