Woman found shot to death in vehicle in south Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night in south Kansas City after a woman was found shot inside a vehicle.

Police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the area of E. 116th Terrace and Troost Avenue for a medical nature unknown call. When they arrived, officers found the woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and declared her deceased.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are still processing the scene and canvassing for witnesses as of 11:30 p.m. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android