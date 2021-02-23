Woman has serious injuries following shooting in Raymore Tuesday afternoon

RAYMORE, Mo. — Police in Raymore are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left a woman with serious injuries.

Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman tells FOX4 police responded to the shooting around 1:45 p.m. near the area of 58 Highway and Crest.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim’s ex-boyfriend drove up beside her and opened fire when she was standing outside. Police say he’s in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.