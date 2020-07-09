Woman hit and killed by semi on I-435 near Front Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after getting struck by a semi-truck shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

The driver of the truck told police that he was getting onto northbound I-435 from Front Street and was checking over his shoulder to merge. When he turned back to the front, a female pedestrian was in the roadway in front of the truck.

He told police he was unable to quickly change lanes because of traffic. He ultimately hit the woman with the left front of the truck.

Responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The truck driver was not injured. No charges have been announced.