Woman hit by semi-truck in Olathe dies

OLATHE, Kan. — A woman is dead after being hit by a semi-truck in Olathe early Friday morning.

Olathe police were called to the area of Old Highway 56 and South Chestnut Street at about 4:49 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was at the scene when police arrived.

Police have temporarily closed westbound Old Highway 56 at South Chestnut Street and eastbound Old Highway 56 at South Weaver Street.

The incident remains under investigation by police and they ask that anyone with any information please call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.