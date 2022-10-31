GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area near 139th Street and Grandboro Lane on reports of a shooting.

On scene, police found a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound who was then taken to the hospital.

Police say the incident is a robbery and shooting. A 21-year-old man was contacted by police and is cooperating.

Police urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 861-474-TIPS.

