KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is hospitalized after a rock crashed through the window of her vehicle and hit her.

Police responded to the area near east 72nd and Sycamore, just south of East Gregory Boulevard Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim was driving when someone in another vehicle threw rocks at the victim’s car.

A rock hit the victim in the head, according to emergency responders.

Police say they do not have a description of the person who threw the rock, or the person’s car. The victim cannot provide any information at this time because of her injuries and condition.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.