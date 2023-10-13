JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a woman who was a passenger in a homemade Amish buggy died in a crash that happened earlier this week.

A highway patrol crash report says 20-year-old Katie Kemp of Holden, Missouri, was riding in the buggy Wednesday afternoon at about 5:30 on southbound Highway O at SW 745th Road when the driver of a 2011 Dodge Ram struck it from behind, ejecting both Kemp and the buggy driver.

Kemp was lifeflighted to Research Medical Center where she was pronounced dead almost a day later. The buggy driver was also taken to Research where he was treated for minor injuries.

The report doesn’t list any injuries for the driver of the Ram pickup truck, and at present there’s no arrest report nor criminal charges in the crash according to online records.