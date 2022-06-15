INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they were called to the 9800 block of East 29th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The caller told police that someone had been shot outside of a home.

On scene, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information and urge anyone with any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS and reference case #22-39615.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.