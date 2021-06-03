Woman in suspected stolen vehicle taken into custody after multi-county chase on I-49

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — One person was taken into custody following a chase Thursday that began in Bates County and ended in Cass County.

A Bates County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the driver of a vehicle that was reported to be stolen. A check of the plate that was displayed showed it was not on file and the female driver had a $300 warrant out of Butler.

As two deputies attempted to arrest the female driver on the $300 warrant, she took off in the vehicle, striking a deputy that was talking with her through the window while standing to the front of the driver’s side door.

The suspect driver entered Cass County on I-49 continuing north until just south of Peculiar where she turned into a crossover and started traveling northbound in the southbound lane. She eventually turned back south where the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was able to use a Grapple System to bring the vehicle to a stop at the weigh scales in Harrisonville.

The female suspect was taken into custody and then brought to the Bates County Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained during the incident.

The deputy struck during the incident did not receive any serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

