KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a truck during an argument overnight.

The driver and passenger of a white Ram 1500 got into an argument with several people outside of the resident in the 300 block of White Avenue.

The investigators said the driver began to leave the area of Lexington and White Avenues around 1:08 a.m. but stopped. Both individuals exited the vehicle and continued arguing with people who began throwing bottles at them.

An unknown male entered the Ram and began backing the truck up. The owner jumped into the back seat of the Ram and began fighting with the man.

Police said as the truck was backing up, the Ram jumped the curb and struck a pedestrian, which caused to pinned her against a chain-link fence until it fell over.

The woman then fell to the ground and was run over by the truck.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The owner was not injured in the collision.

