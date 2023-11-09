INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — There’s an air of optimism at one Kansas City metro hospital.

Things are looking up for 27-year old Brandi Fields. She was shot during a domestic dispute this summer.

Her condition is improving, and on Thursday afternoon, she reunited with her caregivers at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Every movement Fields makes is a blessing. She’s worked for five months, after she was shot during a domestic dispute at a Lee’s Summit home on June 3.

Fields suffered a spinal cord injury, among other traumas, while defender her mother in that incident.

Since then, Fields has been part of an extensive rehab program at Centerpoint Medical Center.

“I don’t know if there’s a word to describe how grateful I am,” Fields said.

Fields typically uses a wheelchair to get around. However, on Thursday, she used crutches to walk during a special ceremony at the hospital. Fields, who, ironically, works as a nurse, was reunited with hospital workers and EMS professionals who’ve assisted her along the way.

“I’ve got a good chance to return to 100%, but I do have to realize that 100% may look different than what it used to. There may be a time when I’m using one crutch or still using my chair,’ Fields said.

Lee’s Summit Police documents show Fields was shot by her stepfather, 59-year old Leroy Blaylock, Jr.

Jackson County court records indicate he faces at least 14 years in prison on three felony counts if he’s found guilty. Blaylock is due back in court on Monday.

Fields said one thing that drove her to recover quickly — she had tickets to see Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field in July.

She’s working everyday to compete a comeback of her own.