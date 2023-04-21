KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 20-year-old woman, who was the victim in a shooting last week in Kansas City, Kansas, has died from her injuries, according to police.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says officers responded to a shooting last Friday, April 14, shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of N. 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman inside a home, injured from apparent gunfire. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCK police announced Friday, April 21, that the victim, identified as Jadah M. Clark, died this week from her injuries.

Detectives believe Clark was not the intended target but rather an innocent victim of an exchange of gunfire.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.