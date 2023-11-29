OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two of three suspected shoplifters accused of leading police on a chase and causing an injury crash made initial appearances before a Johnson County judge Wednesday on eight felony and four misdemeanor charges.

Shyanne Brina Canady, 22, is facing a total of seven charges, five of which are felonies, according to the court records: two counts of reckless aggravated battery causing great harm, one count of aggravated battery with intentional harm, felony theft of less than $25,000, fleeing law enforcement and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Inez Easley, 22, faces felony counts for identify theft, inference with law enforcement, theft of less than $25,000 and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

A third woman believed to still be in the hospital is also facing a probation violation on top of related charges. Working for you and sifting through months of court documents FOX4 discovered the women and the car they were driving were well known to police on both sides of the state line.

The violent car crash on her way home from work Monday put Christine Cecchini in the hospital with a broken wrist as three women in a Black Acura ran a red light according to police.

“The airbags deployed and I remember spinning and I just remember thinking oh my God,” Cecchini said.

But what she didn’t expect is to see is cops already there at 119th and Blue Valley Parkway with guns drawn. They were pursuing the women after their Acura hit a police cruiser as police responded to a large scale shoplifting at the TJ Maxx on 160th Street. The crash happened in front of the same Overland Park shopping center where another large scale shoplifting took place this month.

Considering her injuries and seeing her own badly damaged car, Cecchini says shoplifting shouldn’t be considered a victimless crime.

“I could have died and they don’t have any respect for human life. I mean what is it going to take you are going to kill somebody over clothes it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

While police haven’t said whether the women could be connected to any other large scale shoplifting cases this month including another on the Plaza, FOX4 looked into Inez Easley’s background and found police in Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties all charged her with stealing or strong armed robbery in March, April and May.

Those incidents occurred at a Target, Dillard’s and Ulta Beauty. Police reports mention the Acura and two female accomplices. An August order for an ankle monitor said Beasley couldn’t be within 50 feet of beauty brand stores. But in September, October and then on Tuesday warrants for failure to appear or criminal summons were issued in all three counties.

“They just don’t care because you know what they are going to get out,” Cecchini said.

Now out of a car and out of work as a makeup artist during her busiest time of year at the holidays, Cecchini says she hopes the women get more than probation or ankle monitors this time.

“I don’t wish bad on anybody but you need to change your life around, you need to look at what you’ve done,” she said.

Cecchini went to the impound lot Wednesday to photograph her car. She says she plans to make posters to take to an upcoming Overland Park City Council meeting urging leaders to provide more funding for police to help provide security during the busy shopping season. She’s scheduled to have surgery on her broken wrist Friday.