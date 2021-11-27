Woman injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence around 12:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of Utopia Drive for reports of someone shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female was transported to an area hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No suspect is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).