Woman injured in stabbing Saturday at Shawnee apartment complex

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman injured at a Shawnee apartment complex Saturday morning.

According to Shawnee police, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint Street just after 9:30 a.m. to investigated a report of an armed disturbance.

At the scene, police found a 33-year-old woman, who had apparent stab wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was not located at the scene, and detectives continued to investigate the incident Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.