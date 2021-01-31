Woman killed, 2 others injured in crash involving BMW and tractor trailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash killed 1 person and hospitalized 2 others Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City, Mo. police say an off-duty officer tried to pull over a BMW at North Chouteau Trafficway and Front Street around 4 p.m. The driver did not stop, and police say the officer turned off his lights and siren and did not chase after the driver.

Shortly after the BMW took off, police say the driver ran a red light and the car collided with a tractor trailer.

Police say a 37 year-old woman driving the BMW died in the crash. A man in the passenger seat was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police say the truck driver was also injured in the crash, but his injuries are not live-threatening.