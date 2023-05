KINGSTON, Mo. —A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after an ATV overturned north of Kingsville, Missouri, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 4:15 p.m. an ATV was traveling westbound near 1690 NW 200 Road when the vehicle overturned.

A male driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews pronounced 69-year-old Sharon Bemboom dead at the scene. Neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.